Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 577,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 126,475 shares.The stock last traded at $97.06 and had previously closed at $97.80.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

