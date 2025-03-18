Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Carlson Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,299,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.