Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.