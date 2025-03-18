Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Reduced by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $135.67 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

