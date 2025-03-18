Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 966,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $528.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

