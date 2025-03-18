Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after buying an additional 1,045,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after acquiring an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day moving average of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

