Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $80.98 million and $4.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,261.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00108559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.03 or 0.00409830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00255313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00021310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

