Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $80.98 million and $4.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00008244 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,261.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00011991 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00108559 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.03 or 0.00409830 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00255313 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00021310 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00041226 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.