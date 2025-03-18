Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,146 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 557,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after buying an additional 95,758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $513.76 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

