Vestcor Inc Has $273,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

