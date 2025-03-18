Vestcor Inc Invests $394,000 in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $23,436,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 952,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 711,835 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 876,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 320,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.