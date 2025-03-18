Vestcor Inc Sells 8,672 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 160,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $5,463,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %
ACI Worldwide stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $59.71.
Insider Activity
ACI Worldwide Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACI Worldwide
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.