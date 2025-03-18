Vestcor Inc Sells 8,672 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 160,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 462,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $5,463,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $59.71.

Insider Activity

ACI Worldwide Profile

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

