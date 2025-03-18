Vestcor Inc Takes $343,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Shares of WH opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

