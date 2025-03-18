Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s previous close.

VIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

VIK opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.96. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viking by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Viking by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

