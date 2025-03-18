Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – March 15th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies involved in developing and providing the hardware, software, and content that create immersive VR experiences. These companies span industries like gaming, healthcare, education, and training, and their performance is often tied to rapid advancements in technology and shifts in consumer and enterprise adoption of virtual reality solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $16.96 on Friday, reaching $607.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,340,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,668,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.28. 1,000,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $302.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

