Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 245,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

