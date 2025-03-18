Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,255. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

