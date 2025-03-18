Voyager Token Price Hits $0.0064 (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.02 million and $755,841.93 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.97 or 1.00049745 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,704.66 or 1.00009199 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 916,531,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,213,497 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
