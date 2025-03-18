Wealth Architects LLC Has $263,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $516,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709,985 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,015,267 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $156,438,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.