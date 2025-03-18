Wealth Architects LLC Invests $213,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,788,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $7,290,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

