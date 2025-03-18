Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $157.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $214.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/5/2025 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

2/25/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $201.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $237.00 to $256.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/17/2025 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.22. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

