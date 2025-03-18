WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Boosted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,689,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,555,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,237,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 175,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,444,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.03 and a 52-week high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

