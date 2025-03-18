What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for FWONK Q1 Earnings?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Formula One Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Formula One Group stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.13. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $102.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

