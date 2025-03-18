What is Ventum Cap Mkts’ Estimate for illumin Q1 Earnings?

illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for illumin in a report released on Monday, March 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for illumin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of illumin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

illumin Stock Performance

