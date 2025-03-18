Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.24. 58,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 33,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

