William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 181,072 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,072 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $69,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 192.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.