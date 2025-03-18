William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 248,888 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $37,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 354,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $12,898,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 22.9% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 261,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $5,494,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

