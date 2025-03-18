William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 434,998 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $90,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

