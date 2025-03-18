William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $51,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.97.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.