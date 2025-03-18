William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $103.96 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,485 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $103,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Tenable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tenable by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

