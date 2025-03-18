William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $40.30 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,883,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,520 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $40,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,603 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 655,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,887,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of COLD opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

