William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $60.25 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $60,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,740. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

