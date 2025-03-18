Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFCM opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

