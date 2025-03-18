Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 179.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.32 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

