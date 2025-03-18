Xponance Inc. Purchases 13,896 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $133,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,708,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,114,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,852,000 after buying an additional 95,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,165,827. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $334.35 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $621.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.39 and a 200-day moving average of $311.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

