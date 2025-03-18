xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Wayne Jones Acquires 1,315,790 Shares

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Jones purchased 1,315,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.02 ($31,847.15).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09.
