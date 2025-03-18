xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Wayne Jones Acquires 1,315,790 Shares

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Jones purchased 1,315,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.02 ($31,847.15).

xReality Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

