XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider David Brown Acquires 32,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Free Report) insider David Brown bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.78 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,960.00 ($36,280.25).

XRF Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.89.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

