Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 679361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Yalla Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $784.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
