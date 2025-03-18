Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 1,498,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,836.0 days.

Yeahka Price Performance

Yeahka stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Yeahka has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

