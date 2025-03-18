Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 1,498,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,836.0 days.
Yeahka Price Performance
Yeahka stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Yeahka has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Yeahka Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yeahka
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.