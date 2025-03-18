yearn.finance Market Cap Reaches $168.79 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $168.79 million and approximately $21.50 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $5,001.24 or 0.06063221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,750 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

