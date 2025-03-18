Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 155,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 267,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,576. The stock has a market cap of $705.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

