ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. 4,508,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.