1,025 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 392,059 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $310.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

