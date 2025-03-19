117,870 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,159,000.

FALN opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

