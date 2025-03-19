12,024 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

