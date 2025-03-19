12,706 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Enhancing Capital LLC

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $34.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

