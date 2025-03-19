156,736 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 423,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

