18,000 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 3.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,387,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

