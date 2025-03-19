1,995 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

