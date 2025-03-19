1Spatial (LON:SPA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.45% from the stock’s current price.

1Spatial Trading Down 10.1 %

LON SPA opened at GBX 57.55 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. 1Spatial has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

About 1Spatial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.