1Spatial (LON:SPA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.45% from the stock’s current price.
1Spatial Trading Down 10.1 %
LON SPA opened at GBX 57.55 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. 1Spatial has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.39.
About 1Spatial
