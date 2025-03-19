296,521 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by SageOak Financial LLC

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 12.7% of SageOak Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SageOak Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.